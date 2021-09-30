Oh Nothing. Just Kiara Advani And Varun Dhawan 'Being Adults' On Jug Jugg Jeeyo Set

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan sure know how to have fun in-between shots on the sets of their work-in-progress film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The reason we are saying this is because on Thursday, the actress posted an ROFL video of herself and her co-star that shows even the duo couldn't help but dance to Diljit Dosanjh's Lover like no one's watching. The clip, recorded in a vanity van, shows Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan dancing to the peppy beats of Diljit Dosanjh's recent track Lover. "Being adults," Kiara hilariously captioned the clip, reacting to which celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani dropped this ROFL comment: "Hahaha night shoots ka asar!"

ICYDK, Kiara co-starred with Diljit Dosanjh in Raj Mehta's 2019 film Good Newwz.

See Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's fun-filled clip here:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is Neetu Kapoor's first film after the 2013 release Besharam, in which she co-starred with husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, and son Ranbir Kapoor.

The filming of Jug Jugg Jeeyo started in November last month. It was put on halt for a bit after Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had contracted COVID-19.

After recovering, Varun Dhawan resumed the shoot and shared this post with Kiara Advani.

On the first day of the shoot, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of herself getting ready for a sequence and wrote: "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab (Rishi Kapoor), to Ranbir (Kapoor) always being with me... now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.