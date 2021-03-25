Nushrratt Bharuccha Is 'Femme Fatale' In Black. 'Handle With Care'

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared this photo (courtesy nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt Bharuccha loves a good photoshoot - the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress shared a few stunning shots from her recent tryst with the cameras and they are fabulous, or should we say "fragile"? On Thursday, Nushrratt added a few new photos to her Instagram, in which she exudes elegance and confidence. For the photoshoot, Nushrratt opted for an all black look - she picked an off shoulder, thigh-high slit gown and styled it with some sparkling jewellery, pink eyes and a pair of black stilletoes. She let her hair loose in soft waves and that completed the look. The general feeling on her Instagram was "wow" while netizens also showered her photos with the heart-eyed emojis.

Nushrratt Bharuccha described her photos with a sassy caption, writing: "Fragile. Handle with care." Here's introducing Nushrratt Bharuccha as a femme fatale in black.

Here are more fab photos from Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram diaries. "Look at you, looking at me," she captioned a bunch of them.

Make-up or not, Nushrratt Bharuccha is always ready for a photoshoot. Here's her mantra: "Let the light hit you, shine on you... burn you... to show who you really are."

In terms of work, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in seen in Chhalaang, co-starring Rajkummar Rao - the film released on Amazon Prime as theatres were shut because of the lockdown. Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez - they recently started the film's shoot in Ayodhya earlier this month. Nushrratt Bharuccha is best known for starring in films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Akaash Vani, Dream Girl, Jai Mummy Di , and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series of movies.