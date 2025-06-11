<i>War 2</i>: Jr NTR Begins Dubbing For His Upcoming Action Entertainer

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Jr NTR has begun dubbing for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, led by Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The film was helmed by Siddharth Anand.

The excitement around War 2 is considerably high with new additions to the cast - Jr NTR as the villain and Kiara Advani as the female lead.

The latest update is that NTR has started dubbing for his upcoming high-octane actioner War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

A video showed the actor coming down a flight of stairs and stepping into the dubbing studio after taking off his shoes.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe franchise.

Last month, NTR revealed that the character he is playing in the movie is “extremely special” to him.

The star is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way for War 2, he added, “It is truly a blessing to be an actor because you get to experience so much unconditional love from people. It is a very precious and rare feeling and I'm really lucky to be receiving the same for War 2.”

He said that the film presents him in an “all new avatar.”

“This YRF Spy Universe film presents me in an all new avatar which I had a lot of fun portraying and I'm overwhelmed with the positivity and the love coming in from every quarter of the country,” said the actor.

The 42-year-old star shared that he is thrilled to witness the positive response to War 2.

“This character is extremely special to me. When you give so much emotion, so much intensity and energy to your role, it is all the more exciting to see this kind of response from my fans, from people who love to see good cinema on the big screen,” he said.

War 2 is slated to hit the screens on August 14, 2025. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

