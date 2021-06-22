'Now Loading - Antibodies': What Kartik Aaryan Posted After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Highlights Kartik Aaryan was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month

He took his first shot on Tuesday

Kartik shared a masked photo from the vaccination center

Actor Kartik Aaryan received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday - an update he shared on Instagram. As is ritual, like all of Kartik Aaryan's posts, this one too came with a touch of his signature humour. "Now loading: antibodies," wrote the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor while checking in from the vaccination center with an adorable photo. Kartik Aaryan took his COVID-19 shot at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital's Khar facility. Kartik received his first dose three months after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Kartik Aaryan contracted the virus in March - he shared the news on March 22. He tested negative within a few weeks, on April 5, when he wrote about his 14-day vanvas finally ending.

Just a day after testing negative, Kartik Aaryan brought home a brand new ride - a Lamborghini Urus. He shared an ROFL post and wrote: "Kharid li. Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it. But may be I am not made for expensive things)."

Kartik Aaryan is one celebrity who has been constantly sharing posts about awareness against the pandemic but in his own signature style. Last month, Kartik shared a hilarious photo of himself and wrote: "Corona sliding into unmasked faces like..."

In terms of work, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor was initially part of Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 but in April, the production house said that they will be re-casting for the movie.