Now, A Web-Series On Sanjay Dutt That We Didn't Ask For But Are Apparently Going To Get

Sanjay Dutt photographed in Mumbai

As Sanju continues to recreate history at the box office (it just broke a Salman Khan record!), Bollywood's obsession with Sanjay Dutt seems to be mushrooming with each passing day. Earlier this month, Ram Gopal Varma told Mumbai Mirror that he's currently working on yet another biopic of the 59-year-old actor and now, according to a report in DNA, an international content-streaming service provider is all set to make a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt Productions has already reportedly been approached with the suggestion and if things fall into place, the web-series will be given a three-episode format, reported DNA. Quoting a source close to the development, the report added that the makers want to highlight the minute details of Sanjay Dutt's controversial life: "It can bring into focus the nuanced details of everything that actually went into making him the Sanjay Dutt that we see today."

Reports about a speculated web-series arrive within weeks of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's claims that in his version of the Sanjay Dutt biopic will be a much detailed one and that he will offer "the real story," stated the report in Mumbai Mirror. About the speculated web-series, the source told DNA that the makers of the web-series are also aiming for something similar - to delve into the depths of the past happenings of Sanjay Dutt's life, which made him the person he is today: "With the movie, people got a glimpse into the journey that Sanju has had. The idea behind the web series is to make a show on a big scale, which will give an insight into the more hard-hitting aspects of his life."

Ram Gopal Varma has reportedly got in touch with cops, who were involved in the investigation regarding Sanjay Dutt's arrest and jail-term for illegally possessing arms in connection with the 1993 Bombay blasts: A source also told Mumbai Mirror that: "Ramu has been meeting Sanjay's associates and cops involved with the investigation as part of his research." The source added that movie-buffs are still intrigued to know the details of what forced Sanjay Dutt to establish a connection with the underworld and the seriousness of the Dutt family being under threat.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on the star titled Sanju released on June 29 and has largely been favourited by audiences. Soon after Sanju hit screens, a certain section of critics censured director Rajkumar Hirani and his film as an attempt to "whitewash" Sanjay Dutt's image. However, the negative criticism has not really affected the box office performance on the film - its current score is Rs 339 crores and counting. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the cast of Sanju also includes Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.

While Bollywood's fixation with Sanjay Dutt continues, the actor himself has a rather busy roster. He was last seen in the recently released Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and has films like Praasthanam, the multi-starrer Kalank and Panipat in the line-up.

