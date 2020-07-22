Nothing To See Here. Just 'Two Sweet Peas' Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Glowing Pink In The Setting Sun

Alia and Shaheen are sister goals (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are sister goals! On Wednesday, Alia shared a beautiful click of a gorgeous sunset, starring herself and her sister Shaheen. Alia captioned the photo with an original poem and wrote: "Pink sunset and a cool breeze... thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas." Aww. In the photo, Alia and Shaheen can be seen basking in the pink glow of the setting sun. Shaheen, who shared one more photo from her sunset diaries, captioned her photo with a quote attributed to conservationist and author Rachel Carson: "The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction."

Here, take a look:

Alia and Shaheen often feature on each other's Instagram with their furry pets making cameos every now and then. Here's how Alia had introduced her new pet cat Juniper: "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable."

Earlier, Shaheen had posted this adorable photo of she and Alia on opposite sides of what appears to be a glass window with their noses pressed against the glass. "Hi, sweetie" - she sent this message to Alia, who promptly replied with the same greeting: "Hi, sweetie."

Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule ahead with films such as Brahmastra, RRR, Gangubai KathiawadiandSadak 2 (which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar) in her line-up. Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the bookI've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which opened up about battling depression.