Nothing To See Here, Just Pooja Hegde 'Keeping It Classy'

Pooja Hegde shared this image. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Highlights Pooja can be seen dressed in a printed outfit

Pooja will next be seen in 'Radhe Shyam'

The picture has collected more than 5 lakh likes

We don't know about you but Pooja Hegde is one celeb who can look pretty even when sticking out the tongue. The actress shared a pic on Instagram saying she was "keeping it classy." The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star took some time out to engage with her Instafam with this goofy monochrome upload. Pooja wore a printed dress and quadrangle hoop earrings. Mesmerised fans dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments. The picture has collected more than 5 lakh likes on the social media platform.

In the Lakme Fashion Week, the 30-year-old walked the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam. She shared a behind-the-scenes clip on her Insta timeline. Pooja looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white and silver lehenga. She captioned it as, "Mood swings before getting on the ramp #backstage #lakmefashionweek."

Pooja recently revealed that she is a part of Vijay's upcoming film Thalapathy 65. The South beauty shared a video with the caption, "Super Duper Excited to be onboard this grand film with the fantastic Vijay sir. Can't wait to start shooting." The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial went on floors on March 31. Pooja could not be a part of the muharat puja on the first day of the shoot. She tweeted, "Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I'm shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck. Can't wait."

Missing out on the muharat puja today of #Thalapathy65 since I'm shooting elsewhere. But my heart and spirit is with the team. Good luck can't wait to join you'll soon — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 31, 2021

Apart from this high-budget movie, Pooja has four more projects lined up in 2021. She is the female lead of Telugu romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor and will romance Akhil Akkineni on screen. Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with South superstar Chiranjeevi is another ambitious project that Pooja has bagged.

After Housefull 4, the diva will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, having Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. Then there is Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The romantic drama is slated to release in July.