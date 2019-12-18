Nothing To See Here, Just A Video Of Nushrat Bharucha 'Jet-Skiing Through Life'

Nushrat Bharucha in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: nushratbharucha)

Nushrat Bharucha's latest Instagram entry will give you some serious vacation goals. The Dream Girl actress posted a clip and a picture of herself "jet-skiing through life" and we can't get enough of it. Nushrat Bharucha recently wrapped her Maldives vacation. In the clip she shared, Nushrat can be seen having a gala time on a jet-ski while in the photograph, she can be seen posing on the jet-ski in a black-and-pink bikini. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the breathtaking view in the backdrop made the picture post-card worthy . Adding another post to her holiday diaries, Nushrat wrote: "Just jet-skiing through life! I want to go back now!"

Nushrat Bharucha's latest post

Nushrat has been adding several pictures to her vacation diaries. She trended for days after she posted a couple of photos of herself in pink and yellow bikinis.

she took the Internet by storm with her "Seas-ing the day" pictures. In the photos, the actress looked gorgeous in a printed red bikini, which she paired with a peach-coloured sarong.

her lavish floating breakfast pic, in which she could be seen enjoying breakfast in a pool at her resort.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl. The actress will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, which was earlier titled Turram Khan. She will feature along with Rajkummar Rao in the film, which is slated to release on January 31 next year.