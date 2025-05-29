Viral Video: Diljit Dosanjh And Jackson Wang Shake A Leg To Their Latest Song <i>Buck</i>

Diljit Dosanjh and K-pop star Jackson Wang's latest track - Buck - has everyone grooving. The song was released on May 9.

Now, weeks after the launch, Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang treated fans to an amazing dance video. Earlier today, Jackson Wang posted a clip on Instagram where he lip-syncs to the newly released single.

Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang twinned in all-black ensembles. A denim jacket worn by the Punjabi singer was the only distinction.

Buck's Music Video

Ahead of Buck's release, Jackson Wang shared the song's teaser on Instagram. The video opens to the background dancers presenting their killer moves on the floor. Next, the scene cuts abruptly to Jackson.

He sings, "I can show you how to dance". There's also a brief glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh.

"BUCK feat. Diljit Dosanjh in 24 24-hour countdown. YouTube countdown is on NOW. Pre-SAVE LINK in BIO now. Do you wanna dance?" read the caption of the post.

About Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is an established solo artist. He is also a part of the popular K-pop group GOT7. The Hong Kong-born singer is credited to hits like Blow and 100 Ways. He has gained a devoted fan following in Asia, Europe, and the United States, thanks to his mastery of blending pop, hip-hop, and R&B.

Diljit Dosanjh's Work Life Lately

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh scripted history by making his Met Gala debut this year. His OOTD, designed by Prabal Gurung, made all the right noise.

The Punjabi icon embraced Maharaja vibes in a white outfit and a matching turban. Traditional jewellery made him look every bit royal. A long flowing cape embedded with Punjabi inscriptions. Diljit sealed his regal avatar by carrying a sword.

