'Not-A-Khichdi By Hansa': What Mira Rajput Ate From Supriya Pathak's Kitchen

Mira Rajput is a true blue fan of the cult comedy Khichdi, which she often makes rather apparent in her Instagram updates. By virtue of marrying Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput is related to Khichdi's Hansa Parekh, famously played by Supriya Pathak. For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur is married to Supriya Pathak now. Shahid Kapoor is Pankaj Kapur's son with his former wife Neelima Azeem. Coming back to Khichdi, on her Instagram story recently, Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of a scrumptious looking Gujarati thali prepared by Supriya Pathak and gave it a Khichdi twist. "Not-a-khichdi by Hansa," wrote Mira, adding a shout out for Supriya Pathak in shuddh Gujarati for the delicious meal: "Saras Gujju thali, Supriya ben."

