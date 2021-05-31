'Not-A-Khichdi By Hansa': What Mira Rajput Ate From Supriya Pathak's Kitchen

Highlights
- Mira was treated to a meal by Supriya Pathak
- She shared a glimpse of her thali on Instagram
- "Saras Gujju thali, Supriya ben," she wrote
Mira Rajput is a true blue fan of the cult comedy Khichdi, which she often makes rather apparent in her Instagram updates. By virtue of marrying Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput is related to Khichdi's Hansa Parekh, famously played by Supriya Pathak. For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur is married to Supriya Pathak now. Shahid Kapoor is Pankaj Kapur's son with his former wife Neelima Azeem. Coming back to Khichdi, on her Instagram story recently, Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of a scrumptious looking Gujarati thali prepared by Supriya Pathak and gave it a Khichdi twist. "Not-a-khichdi by Hansa," wrote Mira, adding a shout out for Supriya Pathak in shuddh Gujarati for the delicious meal: "Saras Gujju thali, Supriya ben."
Mira Rajput's Instagram story will make you hungry all over again:
Mira Rajput, who has a signature sense of humour, earlier shared this Khichdi-special meme. Mira's meme came with a trademark dialogue spoken by Hansa in Khichdi: "Hello, how are you, khaana kha ke jaana."
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated Pankaj Kapur's birthday with adorable notes on Instagram. "Happy birthday, dad," Mira Rajput wrote in an Instagram story while Shahid posted a heart-warming photo with his father.
Meanwhile, Mira Rajput loves to binge as much as she loves to cook. She recently talked about her love for cooking in a recent post, writing: "I love to cook. And love to cook instinctively, quickly and with minimal reading. Normally I glance through a recipe and come up with my own version because often the ingredients are not locally available and more so because I lack the patience for long, measurement bound recipes. That's why I turned away from baking couple of years ago."