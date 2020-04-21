Not A Drill - Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Call 24-Hour Truce, All For Lemonade

"I've agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the All In Challenge," Hugh Jackman

Not A Drill - Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Call 24-Hour Truce, All For Lemonade

Rare sight: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds shaking hands (courtesy VancityReynold )

Highlights

  • The frenemies shared a joint statement in a video
  • They will run a lemonade stall for a day
  • The earnings will go to relief funds across USA
New Delhi:

Frenemies Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' crazy and entertaining social media feud will have to take a break, guys. For once, they have decided to be good to each other. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, off screen versions of Wolverine and Deadpool, have been at war for over five years now but they have issued a "(very) temporary cease-fire" on their ongoing feud to participate in the All In Challenge to help raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The All In Challenge requires celebrities to offer out of the box incentives in exchange for donations in an auction format and a random bidder is selected for the unique winning experience. In Hugh and Ryan's case, they will run a lemonade stand for the kid of the selected bidder for a day and hence the truce.

Funds raised by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will go to relief organisations like Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Well, now that we have established that Wolverine and Deadpool can put aside their differences for a good cause, let's take a look at how cordial (read rude) they were in the announcement video.

Titled the "All In Challenge," the video began with ROFL disclaimers such as "Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies for as long as there have been Jackmans and Reynolds" and "For generations it's been a family honor to oppose each other." The disclaimers also dragged in Hugh and Ryan's respective wives into the video: "Tolerated by Deb Jackman and Blake Lively." Ryan and Hugh also make fun of each other's businesses, saying "gin is for the weak" and "coffee is for sleepy people." Ryan owns a gin brand while Hugh is a coffee person.

"Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the All In Challenge," wrote the Deadpool star while sharing the same video, Hugh Jackman wrote: "I've agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the All In Challenge."

Meanwhile, as part of the All In Challenge, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have jointly offered a walk-in role in their next Marti Scrosese film Killers Of The Flower Moon while Gwyneth Paltrow is auctioning her her Oscars 2000 outfit - a hand-beaded Calvin Klein dress. Madonna has offered a jacket she wore on her Madame X Tour as part of the challenge.

Comments
ryan reynoldshugh jackman
Web Stories
Health These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com