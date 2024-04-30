Nostalgia Alert: A Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Throwback, Shared By Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes shared this image. (courtesy: iam_ejf)

Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise. The actress recently visited the villa where she filmed scenes for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and shared a photo on Instagram. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Erica Fernandes reflected on the significance of the location in her career. Dressed elegantly in a white floral embroidered dress, Erica reminisced about the start of her journey in the TV industry. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Standing in front of this villa in Bombay on my last visit while shooting brought a flood of memories rushing back to me. It was a moment too intimate to share publicly, yet too significant to keep entirely to myself after realising how you guys are the ones who truly understand and value my journey as much as you appreciate and value my time for you. So, I find myself here, sharing it with you all."

Erica Fernandes continued, "I couldn't help but reminisce about the beginning of my journey in the TV industry. This very place holds a special significance as it's where I shot the promo for Kuch Rang, where I first stepped into the shoes of Sonakshi Bose. It's a deeply nostalgic feeling, and I'm sure many of you can relate as you recall those early promo memories. The dialogues “Toh main bhi kuch nahi kehti, tum samajh jana” and the dialogue about kerele ka juice instantly comes to mind. It's moments like these that remind me of how far I've come and what an incredible journey I've been on."

"And to all those who have supported me tirelessly, who have shown love beyond measure, I extend my deepest gratitude. Your unwavering support has been the backbone of my journey, and for that, I am eternally grateful," Erica Fernades concluded.

For the unversed, Erica made her television debut with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise. In the show, she played the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose. It also starred Shaheer Shaikh in the lead.

On the work front, Erica Fernandes is currently seen in Love Adhoora. She has appeared in several shows and films including Kathiravan, Vizhithiru, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, The Haunting and others.