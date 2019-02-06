Nora Fatehi Brings In Her Birthday With Varun Dhawan And Others. See Pics

Nora Fatehi with Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar and others

Highlights Varun Dhawan was casually dressed for the party Keith Sequeira's plus one was his wife Rochelle Rao Elli AvRam, Pooja Hegde, Rohan Mehra were also part of the birthday bash

Nora Fatehi rang in her 27th birthday with a midnight bash which was attended by the actress' friends from the industry. The actress hosted the midnight birthday party at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai, which was attended by her Street Dancer co-star Varun Dhawan, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya, Elli AvRam, Pooja Hegde, Rohan Mehra, Sunil Grover and others. Flashbulbs popped incessantly as these celebs were spotted entering the party venue. The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a pink satin outfit. Varun Dhawan, who has started shooting for his next film with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora, was photographed in a white tee and navy blue pants. Keith Sequeira and his wife Rochelle Rao, who were Nora's fellow participants in the ninth season of television reality show Bigg Boss, had also attended the party. Nora Fatehi had a small cake cutting session in the presence of the shutterbugs.





Keith Sequeira checked in at the birthday party with wife Rochelle Rao.





Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra at Nora Fatehi's birthday bash.



Bhushan Kumar, who is the producer of Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer, was photographed with Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and others.





Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer will be Nora Fatehi's fifth Bollywood project. She is also part of Salman Khan's Bharat in which she is playing the role of a Latino. Batla House, which is based on the infamous Batla House encounter that took place in September 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar locality, will also feature the 27-year-old actress.

Last year, Nora had appeared in the rendition of Dilbar, which was part of John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate. She also appeared in Kamariya, a song from horror-comedy film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The actress had made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans in 2014 and also featured in 2016 film My Birthday Song.