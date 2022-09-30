International Emmy 2022: Sex Education, Help, Lupin Among Nominees

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards on Friday. Sex Education, Jodie Comer's limited series Help and Lupin are among the shows nominated for an International Emmy Award, Variety reported. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees. "When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our Nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world," said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner.
He added, "We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy."
In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh's Crime's Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain. And the best actress nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka's Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women's Ball.
2022 International Emmy Awards will be presented on November 21 in New York City.
Here's the full nomination list:
Best Performance by an Actor
Sverrir Gudnason in En Kunglig Affair [A Royal Secret] - Sweden
Scoot McNairy in Narcos: Mexico - Mexico
Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh's Crime - United Kingdom
Lee Sun-Kyun in Dr. Brain - South Korea
Best Performance by an Actress
Celine Buckens in Showtrial - United Kingdom
Leticia Colin in Onde Esta Meu Coracao [Where My Heart Is] - Brazil
Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka - South Africa
Lou de Laage in Le Bal des Folles [The Mad Women's Ball] - France
Comedy
Bunker [Bunker] - Mexico
Dreaming Whilst Black - United Kingdom
On The Verge - France
Sex Education - United Kingdom
Documentary
Enfants De Daech, Les Damnes De La Guerre [Iraq's Lost Generation] - France
Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance - Japan
O Caso Evandro [The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot] - Brazil
The Return: Life After ISIS - United Kingdom
Drama Series
Lupin - France
Narcos: Mexico - Mexico
Reyka - South Africa
Vigil - United Kingdom
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
2021 Latin American Music Awards - United States
Buscando A Frida - United States
La Suerte De Loli - United States
Malverde, El Santo Patron - United States
Short-Form Series
Espiritu Pionero [Pioneer Spirit] - Argentina
Fly on the Wall - Qatar
Nissene i bingen [Santas in the Hay] - Norway
Rurangi - New Zealand
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Help - United Kingdom
Il est elle [(S)he] - France
Isabel, La Historia Intima De La Escritora Isabel Allende [Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende] - Chile
On The Job - Philippines