International Emmy 2022: Sex Education, Help, Lupin Among Nominees

A still from Sex Education trailer. (courtesy: Netflix)

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards on Friday. Sex Education, Jodie Comer's limited series Help and Lupin are among the shows nominated for an International Emmy Award, Variety reported. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees. "When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our Nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world," said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner.

He added, "We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy."

In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh's Crime's Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain. And the best actress nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka's Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women's Ball.

2022 International Emmy Awards will be presented on November 21 in New York City.

Here's the full nomination list:

Best Performance by an Actor

Sverrir Gudnason in En Kunglig Affair [A Royal Secret] - Sweden

Scoot McNairy in Narcos: Mexico - Mexico

Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh's Crime - United Kingdom

Lee Sun-Kyun in Dr. Brain - South Korea

Best Performance by an Actress

Celine Buckens in Showtrial - United Kingdom

Leticia Colin in Onde Esta Meu Coracao [Where My Heart Is] - Brazil

Kim Engelbrecht in Reyka - South Africa

Lou de Laage in Le Bal des Folles [The Mad Women's Ball] - France

Comedy

Bunker [Bunker] - Mexico

Dreaming Whilst Black - United Kingdom

On The Verge - France

Sex Education - United Kingdom

Documentary

Enfants De Daech, Les Damnes De La Guerre [Iraq's Lost Generation] - France

Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance - Japan

O Caso Evandro [The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot] - Brazil

The Return: Life After ISIS - United Kingdom

Drama Series

Lupin - France

Narcos: Mexico - Mexico

Reyka - South Africa

Vigil - United Kingdom

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

2021 Latin American Music Awards - United States

Buscando A Frida - United States

La Suerte De Loli - United States

Malverde, El Santo Patron - United States

Short-Form Series

Espiritu Pionero [Pioneer Spirit] - Argentina

Fly on the Wall - Qatar

Nissene i bingen [Santas in the Hay] - Norway

Rurangi - New Zealand

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Help - United Kingdom

Il est elle [(S)he] - France

Isabel, La Historia Intima De La Escritora Isabel Allende [Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende] - Chile

On The Job - Philippines