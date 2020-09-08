No, Urvashi Rautela Is Not Being Cast In Adipurush. 'Baseless And Untrue,' Say Makers After News Report

Urvashi Rautela shared this photo. (Image courtesy: urvashirautela )

The makers of Adipurush, which will star Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, dismissed reports about approaching actress Urvashi Rautela for the film. The 3D action will be directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut. In a statement, the makers called the reports "baseless and untrue" and said that other than Saif and Prabhas, they haven't finalised the remaining cast of the film. The rumours about Urvashi being considered for the lead role in Adipurush surfaced on the Internet after a DNA report stated that the actress is likely to play the role of Sita in the film. Refuting the report, the makers said: "Stories and reports claiming that Urvashi Rautela has been approached to play the lead role in Adipurush are absolutely baseless and untrue."

"The makers have never offered any role from the epic drama to Urvashi or her team. After Prabhas and Saif, we are currently finalising the remaining cast to play the other characters, including the role of Sita, and Urvashi is not in the running for the same. We will make an official announcement when we lock someone. Till then, we urge people not to be swayed by such rumours and speculations," they said in a statement.

Urvashi Rautela has featured in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Race 3. She was last seen in comedy-drama Virgin Bhanupriya, which released a couple of months ago.

Coming back to Adipurush, the film will star Prabhas as the protagonist named Adipurush and Saif Ali Khan as the villain - Lankesh. The makers announced the news of Saif joining the cast of the film earlier this month. Prabhas was finalised for Adipurush in August.

Adipurush marks Saif Ali Khan's second project with Om Raut after Tanhaji and Prabhas' first film with the director. The film's shooting is expected to start next year. It will be shot in Hindi and Telugu.