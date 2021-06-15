No Points For Naming The Actor In This ‘Last Day Of School’ Throwback

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared this picture.(Image courtesy: NeilNMukesh)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, on Tuesday, took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his childhood days. Neil credited rainy weather for instilling the feeling of nostalgia in him. In the picture that he shared on Twitter, Neil Nitin Mukesh can be seen posing with his school "buddies." Neil and his friends can be seen dressed in their school uniform as they pose in the picture. In the caption, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared how "rains always bring out that nostalgic feeling" for him. He also shared that the picture was clicked on the last day of his school. "Is it just me or the rains always bring out that nostalgic feeling. Here is a throwback pic of my childhood buddies Prasanna, Saurabh, Jeetu, Bhavik and me, on the last day of school. #friendsforever," he wrote along with the picture on Twitter.

Many fans of the actor commented on his post. While one fan suggested that Neil should recreate the picture with his friends now, others asked him to share the pictures of his father, singer Nitin Mukesh, and his late grandfather, singer Mukesh Chand Mathur. "Why don't you guys recreate the pic," a Twitter user wrote in the comments section of Neil's post.

Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh's tweet here:

Is it just me or the rains always bring out that nostalgic feeling. Here is a throwback pic of my childhood buddies prasanna , Saurabh, Jeetu, Bhavik and me , on the last day of school. #friendsforeverpic.twitter.com/eIijM0Cqnl — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 15, 2021

In April, Neil Nitin Mukesh and his entire family contracted coronavirus. The actor shared the update with his fans through a statement. "Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly," he tweeted with the statement.

Check out his tweet here:

Need all your love and blessings.. Please do not take the situation out there lightly. pic.twitter.com/gmu4iyHcQS — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 17, 2021

In terms of work, Neil made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Sriram Raghavan's Johnny Gaddaar. He has starred in several other films like New York, Players, Saaho, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and 7 Khoon Maaf. He Was last seen in 2019 film Bypass Road.