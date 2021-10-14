No Points For Guessing Which Film Suriya And Jyotika Watched On Their Movie Date

Suriya with Jyotika. (courtesy jyotika)

Highlights Jyotika posted a picture with Suriya

'Udanpirappe' has been produced by Suriya, it stars Jyotika

The film released on Amazon Prime Video

Jyotika shared a picture from her movie date with husband Suriya on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the star couple can be seen happily posing for the camera. They watched Jyotika's recently-released film Udanpirappe, which has been produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Besides Jyotika, the film also stars M Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sija Rose. Posting the happy picture, Jyotika wrote in her caption: "Let's make our bond stronger." She added the hashtags #HappyDussehra and #HappyVijayadashami." She added, "Watch Udanpirappe on Prime with your family now."

This is what Jyotika posted:

Jyotika made her Instagram debut a few months back and she loves to share posts with her husband Suriya. This is what she posted on their 15th anniversary:

Suriya and Jyotika, co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, got married in the year 2006. They are parents to a daughter named Diya and son Dev.

In terms of work, the actor was last seen in Netflix's Navarasa, which was backed by Mani Ratnam. Last year, Suriya was seen in Soorarai Pottru, which released on OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in November. He has signed an untitled film with director Siruthai Siva. Suriya, who made his debut in 1997 with Nerukku Ner, is best known for his work in the hit Singam series of films, Kaakha Kaakha Vaaranam Aayiram, Nandha, Ghajini, 24 among many others

Jyotika featured in several hits like Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharam, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile and the legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal.