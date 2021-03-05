'No Man Like You': Gauahar Khan Writes Emotional Tribute After Father's Death

Gauahar Khan with her late father. (courtesy gauaharkhan)

TV star Gauahar Khan paid an emotional tribute to her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who died on Friday. The actress shared a eulogy for her father, who was hospitalised due to deteriorating health condition. Gauahar Khan wrote: "My hero. No man like you, ever ! My father has passed to the ever after as an angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life and the best soul he was. Forever my papa. I love you oh so much. I am so much of you Papa and yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar." She signed off the post writing, "Keep him in your prayers please."

Gauahar Khan had actively been sharing posts for her father on social media. Sharing this picture from her wedding day, she wrote: "A fathers kiss . #Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much . #MyPappaStrongest."

A day before Gauahar's father's death, her husband Zaid Darbar also posted a special post for him and wrote: "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen ! He's the coolest man I know."

Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, starred in the reality show The Khan Sisters. Other than that, the actress has also featured in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She has also featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade.