No, Madhavan Did Not Lose His House Because Of Rocketry. See His Tweet

Madhavan, in his latest tweet, clarified that he still lives in his house. The tweet came after there were reports falsely claiming that the actor sold his house to fund his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor posted a screenshot of a LinkedIn user, who claimed that the actor lost his house and he he tweeted this in response: "Oh Yaar. Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything." The actor added, "In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house."

Oh Yaar. Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house . https://t.co/5L0h4iBert — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 17, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marked the directorial debut of Madhavan, was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The film, based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, also had cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan (in the Hindi version) and Suriya (in the Tamil version). The film had an underwhelming box office collection and it is now streaming on OTT platforms.

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few. In terms of work, the actor was also seen in the Netflix web-series Decoupled with Surveen Chawla.