Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Trailer Launched At Times Square In New York, R Madhavan Shares Video

R Madhavan's upcoming filmRocketry: The Nambi Effect has been making all the right noises. The much-awaited film based on the extraordinary life and experiences of ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan has made its way to the renowned Times Square in New York. The film's trailer was screened at the coveted NASDAQ Billboard as the team of the film and fans watched with rapt attention. In a video shared by Madhavan, the actor is seen standing next to Nambi Narayanan, who is seated in a chair as the crowd cheers and claps to glimpses of his lived experiences unfolding on the billboard.

The trailer features Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan, along with fleeting glimpses of actors Simran and Suriya. In the caption, Madhavan wrote, “Rocketry Trailer launch at NASDAQ billboard at Times Square.”

Reacting to the post, Esha Deol said, “Awesome,” with a “super” sign. Actor Rohit Bose Roy said, “Waah! Mubarak mere bhai.”

R Madhavan is currently on a tour promoting the film across America. The team recently travelled to Stafford, Texas where June 3 was declared Nambi Narayanan Day. Here 80-year-old Nambi Narayanan met up with astronaut Sunita Williams, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Before the extensive US tour, the team of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also promoted the film at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. Madhavan kept fans updated by sharing pictures and videos from the film festival. Sharing one video, Madhavan wrote, “Cannes Day 1- Morning of the Main Red Carpet…View from my room…6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect".

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also marks R Madhavan's directorial debut. The film follows the life of the ISRO engineer who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994. The charges against Nambi Narayanan were dismissed in 1996 and the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty in 1998. In 2019, Nambi Narayanan was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which will hit the theatres on July 1, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.