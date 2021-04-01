Rocketry Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan And Others Blown Away By 'Madhavan Effect'

R Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan in the film (courtesy YouTube)

The trailer of the film released on Thursday

"All the very best Maddy," tweeted Big B

The trailer of R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has made an impression on a number of celebs, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan. Mr Bachchan, who worked with Madhavan in Teen Patti, showered him with blessings for his directorial debut: "All the very best Maddy." Shout outs for Madhavan's first directorial venture also arrived from Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London: "Maddy! You maverick... trust you to pick such an intriguing subject to produce, write, direct and act in! 'Rocketry' looks amazing... all the very best my friend." Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhavan's co-star of Guru, tweeted: "Wow Maddy! Outstanding. Well done brother."

Hrithik Roshan was admittedly blown away by the Rocketry trailer because this is what he tweeted: "They say all good things take time. I call it the Maddy effect! This MAD cinema lover turns director, writer, and story teller. Don't miss out this flight of Rocketry, guys. Enjoy the trailer."

Here's how celebs cheered for R Madhavan on Twitter:

Congratulatory tweets for Madhavan also arrived from the likes of Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Deshmukh. "Congratulations, Madhavan. Looks like you've fully immersed yourself in this one... Wish you and your team all the success with it," tweeted Farhan while Riteish added: "Outstanding Brother, man Madhavan! One of the best trailers I have seen in recent times. I wish you only the best and super success at the box office." However, the sweetest of them all is Dia Mirza's post. Dia, who co-starred with Madhavan in his first Bollywood movie in a lead role Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, wrote: "Woo hoo Maddy! This is fabulous."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama, is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994. He was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 1998. The film has also been written by R Madhavan. The film will release in English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada in "Summer 2021."