90 Day Fiance Couple Jenny And Sumit Reveal What Their Sex Life Is Like

90 Day Fiance stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are opening up about a topic they have rarely discussed publicly. The fan favourite couple have revealed their bedroom secrets. Over the years, many couples from the reality franchise have spoken openly about their intimate lives, but Jenny and Sumit kept those details private.

That changed when the pair sat down together and discussed the topic in the most hilarious way. In the video, Sumit asked Jenny about kinking and she described it as “freaky sex.” Their conversation led to some funny moments when Sumit asked about the limits, which left Jenny laughing at his questions.

In the Instagram video, Sumit Singh asked Jenny Slatten, “So baby, what is kinking?” After laughing for a moment, she explained that it's a “freaky” type of “sex.”

The conversation continued when Sumit asked, “Freaky, like how freaky?” Jenny explained that it's “Like, do anything you want.” Sumit then jokingly wondered, “Do we do that or we…," but Jenny quickly said, “No, we're good.” She made it clear that they are happy and Sumit agreed, saying their intimate life is more “traditional” and “No kinking.”

Jenny Slatten's hilarious conversation with Sumit Singh came several months after she shared a serious health update. Jenny told People that she had been diagnosed with ALS in December 2025 after dealing with symptoms for a year. One of the first signs was trouble swallowing and sometimes choking while drinking water.

At first, Jenny and Sumit believed the problem might be caused by an infection or another temporary health issue. She started taking medication and for a while there was some improvement. But later, new symptoms began to appear.

The couple noticed that Jenny was speaking slower than before. As her speech changed, she started talking less and sometimes chose not to speak at all. Despite the challenges, the couple said they are doing their best to manage the situation and move forward together.

When Jenny first started experiencing health problems, doctors thought she might have a small blood clot in her brain. However, after taking another medical opinion and further tests, she was diagnosed with ALS. Despite that, they received some encouraging news from doctors, who told them that Jenny's condition was progressing slowly.

Since there is currently no cure for ALS, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are looking for different treatment options and gathering as much information as possible.