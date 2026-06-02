<i>90 Day Fiance</i> Star Thais Ramone Accused Of Slapping Ex In Heated Argument

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone has found herself in serious legal trouble after she was arrested on a domestic violence charge. The arrest reportedly took place on the same day it became public that she and her husband, Patrick Mendes, were heading for a divorce.

According to a police report, the incident happened after Mendes contacted authorities and claimed that Ramone hit him during an argument at their home.

As per TMZ reports, he alleged that she “slapped him on the left side of his face with an open right hand” during a tense moment. The disagreement is said to have taken place two days after Mendes served her with divorce papers. The situation escalated when he brought their three-year-old daughter, Aleesi, to meet Ramone before she travelled to her home country, Brazil.

Police also added that Patrick Mendes had recorded the incident on video and even showed visible marks on his face that matched his statement.

During the investigation, Thais Ramone shared a different version of events. According to the police report, she described Mendes as “controlling” and confirmed that a fight did take place between them. She also told officers that she was only trying to defend herself during the argument. After listening to both sides, the authorities decided to arrest Ramone on suspicion of misdemeanour domestic battery.

As per previous reports, Patrick Mendes has asked for the full custody of their 3 year old daughter, Aleesi. Reports say he earns around $10,000 a month, which is twice what Thais Ramone earns, around $5000 a month. Because of this income difference, he is not asking for child support or spousal support.

The reason for the split has not been clearly explained, but the documents only stated that the couple is “incompatible”. A representative for them also asked people not to spread rumours before all the details are known.

They said that family issues can be very sensitive and complicated, so it is important to handle the situation with care and understanding. The spokesperson also asked the public to respect the privacy of everyone involved while they deal with the matter.