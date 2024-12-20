"'Maai Behen Maan Yojana' Sounds Like Abuse": Bihar Minister Sparks Row

The RJD said the remarks reflect the mindset of the minister.

A Bihar minister has ignited a row with his comment that the "Maai, Behen Maan Yojana" (respect mothers and sisters scheme), announced by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav to give eligible women Rs 2,500 per month, sounds like an abuse ('gaali'),

Asked about the former deputy chief minister's announcement that the RJD would launch the scheme if it returns to power in the state after the Assembly elections next year, Bihar Science And Technology Minister Sumit Singh said in Hindi, "This sounds less like a scheme and more like an abuse. 'Maai Behen Maan Yojana'... what kind of a scheme is this? Who gives them these kinds of ideas? And they remember all this only ahead of elections."

"They (the RJD) were in power till last year and he (Mr Yadav) was the deputy chief minister. He could have implemented such a scheme then as well," the Independent MLA said.

The RJD responded strongly to the remarks saying they reflect the minister's mindset and the ruling BJP-JDU coalition's hatred of Bihar's mothers and sisters.

"Those who think the 'Maai Behen Samman Yojana' sounds like an abuse... hate not only the mothers, sisters and Bahujan population of Bihar but also the soil, language, identity and dialect of the state," the party posted on X.

Announcing the scheme in Darbhanga last week, Mr Yadav had said eligible women would get Rs 2,500 per month to help realise the dream of "prosperous women, happy family".

"The foundation of Bihar's Navnirman (rebuilding) is incomplete without the prosperity of women. We believe that when women receive cash transfers, they invest more money in their family's well-being, such as nutritious food for the whole family, healthcare, and children's education. By directly targeting women, our programme acknowledges their important role in household and community development. The multiplier effect of these cash transfers is significant. The improved economic status of women benefits the entire family and community," Mr Yadav had said.

The former deputy chief minister had also stressed that the scheme, which would be implemented within a month of the RJD returning to power, would enable women to start businesses and help families fight rising inflation.

The scheme is similar to the Ladli Behen yojana announced by the Madhya Pradesh government last year, which played a key role in the BJP remaining in power in the state. Similar schemes are also seen to have powered the victories of the ruling coalitions in Maharashtra ('Ladki Bahin') and Jharkhand ('Maiyya Samman') earlier this year.

Ahead of the Delhi elections, expected to be held in February, the AAP has also announced a financial assistance scheme, called 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', under which eligible women will get Rs 1,000 a month.