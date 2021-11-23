No International Emmy For Vir Das But That's OK. 'It's Always For India,' He Wrote

Vir Das posted this image. (courtesy virdas)

Vir Das did not win the International Emmy for Best Comedy but it's all good because he lost to Call My Agent! - "a gigantic, beautiful show" he loves - and also got a medal out of it not to mention a great salad. Vir, in the headlines recently for his "Two Indias" monologue in Washington - was one of three Indian nominees at the International Emmys this year. While his Netflix special Vir Das: For India didn't take the prize, "it was an honour to represent my country," the comedian wrote in an Instagram post, "It's always for India."

Vir shared a picture of the medal and citation he received as well as one of the Salas that appears to have impressed him so much. His post reads, "I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the International Emmys For India. It's always for India. #VirDasForIndia."

See Vir Das' post on the International Emmy Awards here:

Vir Das is weathering massive backlash after describing two contrasting aspects of India in a monologue at the Kennedy Center in Washington. In it, he referred to the Delhi gang-rape and farmers' protests as well as other subjects.

Speaking to NDTV in New York ahead of the International Emmys, Vir Das said that it is his job to put out satire and he will continue to write "love letters to my country" as long as he is able to do comedy.

"I think laughter is a celebration and when laughter and applause fill up a room... that's a moment of pride. I think that any Indian who has a sense of humour, or understands satire, or watches my entire video, knows that that's what happened in that room," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

There was also disappointment for Vir Das' fellow nominees from India at this year's International Emmys - Nawazuddin Siddiqui lost Best Actor to David Tennant and the Sushmita Sen-led Aarya lost Best Drama to Tehran from Israel.