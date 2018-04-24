No, Chris Gayle Isn't Dancing To Sapna Choudhary's Song But To Sunny Leone's Laila

Sapna Choudhary instagrammed a video, which shows Chris Gayle dancing to her 2017 hit Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaja. But that's not the truth. In reality, Sapna found a mashup of Chris Gayle's video, in which he danced to Sunny Leone's Laila Main Laila (from Raees), merged with the audio of her song. However, the Bigg Boss 11 alumna was too excited to cross check and shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "Chris Gayle, you are such a good dancer." (True that). Instagram users too liked Chris' dance moves - so what if it's not on Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaja. "Super fantastic dance," read one comment while another Instagram user said: "Album launch hogi Sapna ke saath iski." In June 2017, Chris Gayle opened the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge for his fans on social media and his gig was a part of it.
Highlights
- Chris Gayle posted the dance video in June 2017
- "Chris Gayle, you are such a good dancer," wrote Sapna
- Sapna Choudhary recently featured in a song in Nanu Ki Jaanu
Take a look at Sapna Choudhary's post:
And this is Chris Gayle's original video:
(#CEO Chris Ever Okay) I'll give the winner USD 5000 who do the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge the best . Ladies, the challenge goes for you too...There's the video so make sure you're spot on as I am lol. #HaveFun I'll post the top 5 on my page and the viewers choose the winner. Remember to use the HASHTAG! Will announce the winner on the 24th
Sapna Choudhary is a Haryanvi stage performer and dancer, who became a household name after starring in reality show Bigg Boss 11. She recently appeared in a special dance number in Nanu Ki Jaanu, starring Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa.