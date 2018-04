No, Chris Gayle Isn't Dancing To Sapna Choudhary's Song But To Sunny Leone's Laila

Highlights Chris Gayle posted the dance video in June 2017 "Chris Gayle, you are such a good dancer," wrote Sapna Sapna Choudhary recently featured in a song in Nanu Ki Jaanu

Sapna Choudhary instagrammed a video, which shows Chris Gayle dancing to her 2017 hit. But that's not the truth. In reality, Sapna found a mashup of Chris Gayle's video, in which he danced to Sunny Leone's(from), merged with the audio of her song. However, thealumna was too excited to cross check and shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "Chris Gayle, you are such a good dancer." (True that). Instagram users too liked Chris' dance moves - so what if it's not on. "Super fantastic dance," read one comment while another Instagram user said: "Album launch." In June 2017, Chris Gayle opened the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge for his fans on social media and his gig was a part of it.Take a look at Sapna Choudhary's post:And this is Chris Gayle's original video: Everybody knows that Chris Gayle is the "" of quirky dance moves. The West Indies player is currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League, in which he plays for Kings XI Punjab, co-owned by Preity Zinta. Chris recently stole the show with a century in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Sapna Choudhary is a Haryanvi stage performer and dancer , who became a household name after starring in reality show. She recently appeared in a special dance number in, starring Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa.