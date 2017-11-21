Bigg Boss 11, November 21, Written Update: Hina Khan Slut-Shames Arshi Khan. Calls Her 'Characterless'

Did you also groove to peppy Break Up song just like the housemates did in today's Bigg Boss 11's episode? We witnessed differences between Sapna Choudhary and Puneesh Sharma, who were once close to each other and later, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh fought over Hina Khan. Bigg Boss gave this week's luxury budget task - BB Adaalat. In this luxury budget task, Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan were husband and wife. According to the task, Hiten had filed a divorce from Arshi. These were the characters played by the other housemates: Hina was Hiten's sister, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi were Hiten's brother. Shilpa Shinde played Arshi's mother's role. Puneesh and Vikas were Arshi's brother while Sapna and Bandgi were the judges and also the sanchalaks of BB Adaalat.
Highlights
- Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma slut-shamed Arshi Khan
- Arshi Khan lost her calm and slammed Hina
- Sapna Choudhary and Bandgi Kalra were the judges of the task
The #BB11 housemates get their luxury budget task for the week! Witness all the drama, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/Fj8XrNFsTU— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2017
Lawyer Vikas' first blame was for Hiten's brother Luv, who was tagged as 'brainless,' while Hina blamed Arshi and called her 'characterless.'
Priyank was the first witness to be in the katghara and he put a lot of blames on Arshi (his sister-in-law). He called Arshi 'cheap' and also said that Arshi flirted with him. Priyank slut-shamed Arshi and also commented on her choice of wardrobe.
.@ipriyanksharmaa has some shocking revelations about @lostboy54. Keep watching #BB11 for the khulaasa! pic.twitter.com/nJunPa4qjB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2017
Arshi was accused of bold dance with Priyank while Arshi denied this blame.
Both the sides got into an argument as there is chaos in the courtroom and Judge Sapna tried to maintain peace.
The heat in the Bigg Boss house raised when Hina said: "Arshi ko ek mard chaiye."
Arshi Khan ke gusse ka kahar phir barsega @ipriyanksharmaa par! Dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM!https://t.co/sWfllia2QXpic.twitter.com/NGaD9xGiSn— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 21, 2017
Hina Khan, who carries with herself the slogan of 'girl power,' demeaned Arshi. After the first hearing of the court, the judges supported Arshi Khan (lawyer Vikas). The fight continued after the first hearing too and both the teams lashed out at each other completely.
Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde took their turns in the witness box as Judge Sapna gave her opinion.
Then it was time for Arshi begum to be in the witness box. Arshi slammed Hina and Priyank and said that the duo used to talk cheap with Sabhyasachi Tripathi. After the second hearing, the judges supported Hiten Tejwani.
