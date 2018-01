No, Bipasha Basu Isn't Pregnant. She Is 'Amused, Getting Irritated' Though

Highlights "Stay calm. It will happen only when we want it," she writes Bipasha and Karan were photographed outside a spa in Juhu They will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in April

Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation againGuys i am not pregnant .Kinda getting irritating Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 17, 2018

The curiosity about me being pregnant...is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the ppl who are so eager for this to happen. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than straightforward person.So pls do not believe anything that gets written.Thank you all. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

Folks, actress Bipasha Basu is not pregnant. She clarified the rumours suggesting her pregnancy reports via a tweet and wrote, "Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media people started my pregnancy speculation again. Guys, I am not pregnant. Kinda getting irritating. Stay calm... it will happen only when we want it." This is the second time that Bipasha Basu has dismissed her pregnancy reports in one year. She is married to actor Karan Singh Grover for over one year now. The couple will celebrate their second anniversary in April this year.Bipasha and Karan were photographed outside a spa in Juhu on Monday. In the pictures, she is seen keeping a bag in front of her.Read Bipasha's tweet here. Last year in March, Bipasha in a series of tweets, mentioned that she and Karan are 'not planning a baby anytime soon'. "The curiosity about me being pregnant is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen. We are not planning to have a baby right now. When we do plan, it will be joyous news which we will share with our well-wishers then. The constant guessing game is tiring, as I'm more than straightforward person. So please do not believe anything that gets written. Thank you all," she wrote. Bipasha Basu turned 39 this month . She fell in love with Karan Singh Grover on the sets of their 2015 film(his debut film). Bipasha is known for films such asand