No, Bipasha Basu Isn't Pregnant. She Is 'Amused, Getting Irritated' Though

Highlights
Bipasha and Karan were photographed outside a spa in Juhu on Monday. In the pictures, she is seen keeping a bag in front of her.
Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation againGuys i am not pregnant .Kinda getting irritating Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 17, 2018
The curiosity about me being pregnant...is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the ppl who are so eager for this to happen.— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017
We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then.— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017
The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than straightforward person.So pls do not believe anything that gets written.Thank you all.— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017
Bipasha Basu turned 39 this month. She fell in love with Karan Singh Grover on the sets of their 2015 film Alone (his debut film). Bipasha is known for films such as Raaz, Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Apaharan, Dhoom 2 and Race.