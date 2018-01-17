No, Bipasha Basu Isn't Pregnant. She Is 'Amused, Getting Irritated' Though

Highlights "Stay calm. It will happen only when we want it," she writes Bipasha and Karan were photographed outside a spa in Juhu They will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in April

Bipasha Basu photographed in Mumbai

Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation againGuys i am not pregnant .Kinda getting irritating Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 17, 2018

The curiosity about me being pregnant...is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the ppl who are so eager for this to happen. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than straightforward person.So pls do not believe anything that gets written.Thank you all. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017