Nithya Menen On Viral Statement On Alleged Harassment: 'Never Given An Interview'

Nithya Menen shared this image. (courtesy: nithyamenen)

Actress Nithya Menen has reacted to media reports which claimed that she was “harassed by a Tamil actor”. Calling it “false news”, Nithya has shared a screenshot of a post by Lets Cinema on X, formerly called Twitter. It showcased the alleged viral statement issued by the actress. It read, “A Tamil hero harassed me during a shooting. I've faced a lot of problems in the Tamil film industry." Nithya has said that the news was “completely untrue”. She wrote, “False news! Completely untrue! I have never given an interview. If anyone knows, please point me in the direction of who started the rumour. Need to hold people accountable for simply making up these types of false news just to get clicks.” Nithya added, “It's very sad that certain sections of journalism have come down to this. I urge you - Be Better than this! #stopfakenews,” Nithya Menen added. Check it out here:

It's very sad that certain sections of journalism have come down to this. I urge you - Be Better than this! ????#stopfakenews@letscinemapic.twitter.com/zevdEPqTlL — Nithya Menen (@MenenNithya) September 26, 2023

In another post on X, Nithya Menen mentioned the news was originally shared by Buzz Basket. She wrote, “We are all here for such a short period of time. It always surprises me how much wrong we do to each other :) I point this out today because only accountability stops bad behaviour. Be better humans – Buzz Basket, Lets Cinema and all the others who have followed this bandwagon.”

We are all here for such a short period of time . It always surprises me how much wrong we do to each other :)

I point this out today because only accountability stops bad behaviour

Be better humans @ursBuzzBasket@letscinema and all the others who have followed this bandwagon pic.twitter.com/qMfHM5dDgB — Nithya Menen (@MenenNithya) September 26, 2023

Nithya Menen is known for films like Thiruchitrambalam, Iru Mugan, OK Kanmani, Ishq, Janatha Garage, Kanchana 2, Modern Love Hyderabad, and Ustad Hotel among others. She has also co-starred with Thalapathy Vijay in Atlee's blockbuster Mersal. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nithya opened up on her experience of working with Thalapathy Vijay. She said, “Some actors can be overbearing. But Vijay keeps to himself. It's easy to work with people like him. He's so non-invasive that he never intervenes in other work on the sets.”

Nithya Menen has also worked in the Hindi film industry. Some of her projects include Breathe: Into The Shadows, and Mission Mangal.