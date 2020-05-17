Nikhil Siddhartha Shares A Glimpse Of His Lockdown Wedding: Every Guest Was Screened

Nikhil Siddhartha with Pallavi Varma. (courtesy: actor_nikhil)

Highlights Nikhil and Pallavi got married on Thursday

Nikhil shared videos from his lockdown wedding in Hyderabad

Nikhil and Pallavi reportedly got engaged in February this year

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha shared more pictures and videos from his lockdown wedding held in Hyderabad. Nikhil, who got married to his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Varma on Thursday amid the coronavirus lockdown, shared snippets from his low-key wedding on his Instagram profile. The actor, on Saturday night, shared a video from his wedding so that all those who couldn't be a part of his big day, get a glimpse of the festivities. Sharing the video on Instagram, Nikhil wrote: "Wanted each and every one of you to attend my wedding ceremony but because of the current COVID-19 lockdown, this video is the only way I can receive your blessings and wishes. It has one of my favourite songs playing in the background."

Check out the video here:

On Saturday, the actor posted some more pictures of himself along with his wife Pallavi and wrote: " Ready for the next adventure in life with Pallavi Varma. More pics from the wedding."

Earlier, he shared a video from the wedding, in which he revealed that all the guests at the wedding were screened and that all the safety precautions were taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Keeping in mind the government guidelines on COVID-19... All Guests were screened and safety precautions taken at Nikhil-Pallavi wedding," he wrote.

On Thursday, Nikhil shared pictures from the wedding on social media and wrote: "Just got married."

Nikhil Siddhartha is best-known for starring in films such as Karthikeya, Veedu Theda, Kirik Party, Arjun Suravaram andSwamy Ra Ra. The Sekhar Kammula-directed Happy Days was his breakout film. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Karthikeya 2, which will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti.