NIFFA 2025 Opening Film <i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i> Trailer Out: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh's Love Letter To Cinema

The trailer of Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon is out today. Headlined by an ensemble cast Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Riddhi Kumar, the trailer of the film is a love letter to the passion of film-making that drives generations after generations to chase dreams beyond their immediate realities.

The trailer opens with a scene which will remind you the iconic Jai-Veeru (Sholay) references. After all, the boys of Malegaon aspire to make a Sholay - a film which will be deeply steeped in the cultural ethos of Malegaon, a city in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. The trailer encapsulates the journey of filmmaking, hopes, aspirations of the Malegaon boys and how the love for cinema triumphs over everything. The trailer gives a glimpse of a film-within-film template with tropes of director vs writer, actor vs director battles.

In 2008, Supermen of Malegaon, a documentary was made on the film industry of the city. Now, Reema Kagti translated the dream into a big canvas.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The Prime Video original Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 14 (2024). The film received a thunderous standing ovation from the audience.

The film will make its Australian premiere to officially open The National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) on 13 February 2025 in Sydney.

The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

"Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope," read the official synopsis.