When Paul Rudd’s Hidden Singing Talent Shocked Nick Jonas While Filming Power Ballad

Paul Rudd is bringing something his fans haven't known about him in the upcoming musical film Power Ballad, where he stars alongside singer and actor Nick Jonas. The movie follows two very different musicians whose lives cross paths in unexpected ways.

The film has already gained attention for its songs and performances, but one thing that especially surprised people on set was Paul's singing. During a recent interview, Nick shared that he was highly “impressed” after hearing Paul sing for the first time while filming. Nick explained that although he already knew Paul was a talented actor, he did not expect his musical performance to be so strong. According to the singer, watching Paul perform with ease became one of the most memorable parts of working on the film together.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Jonas said, “I knew obviously that he's an incredible actor. But I hadn't heard him sing yet and that first day on set, he grabbed his guitar and started singing and I was just blown away. I wouldn't say surprised because I know that he's excellent but it was cool to see him take that on and just kind of dive into something that was I guess outside of your typical thing. I was really really impressed. And now we have an album of songs sung by Paul Rudd.”

“I thought you meant you were and I said I was joining your band,” Paul Rudd jokingly added.

Nick Jonas said working with Paul Rudd on Power Ballad was a very positive and comfortable experience. He shared that both of them supported each other throughout the shoot and quickly became good teammates while filming. According to Nick, although the film has many fun and musical moments, there are also some intense scenes and they were able to work well together.

Nick also mentioned that he had been a fan of Paul for a long time, which made the experience even more special for him. He explained that their first day on set involved scenes where their characters meet, play music together and start bonding. Since those scenes were lighthearted, it helped them feel comfortable around each other very quickly.

Paul Rudd said the experience felt very natural and easy. He explained that music is more familiar to Nick, so he appreciated how supportive the singer was during filming.

As per the official synopsis, “When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick's songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves, even if it means risking everything he cares about.”

Directed by John Carney, Power Ballad stars Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas, Peter McDonald, Marcella Plunkett, Havana Rose Liu and Jack Reynor.