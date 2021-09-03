Nick Jonas Is All Hearts For This Pic With Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Singer and actor Nick Jonas, who is currently on a music tour with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas in the US, treated his fans to a loved-up picture of himself and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, on Friday. Priyanka, who is a global icon, is busy with her new series titled Citadel in London. In the black and white picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen leaning against Nick while adorably looking at him. The duo, who live in California, spent the last weekend together at their home. Sharing the photo, Nick Jonas dropped a red heart icon in the caption and wrote: "Remember This Tour" (the title of his ongoing tour).

Last weekend, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sent the Internet into a tizzy with their casual PDA. The actress posted a picture of herself sunbathing in a bikini with Nick sitting beside her and enjoying his favourite "snack" - yes, none other than the actress herself - using a fork and a knife. Priyanka's smile in the photo stole the spotlight.

She also posted an individual photo of herself chilling in a red and black bikini at her "home" on the same day and the pictures went viral in no time. Check it out here:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Oscars 2021 but Anthony Hopkins' The Father, competing in the same category, won the award. She is now busy with Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and directed by The Russo Brothers.

Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix 4 lined up.