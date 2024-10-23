News Of Veteran Actress Jaya Bachchan's Mother's Death False, Sources Close To The Family Confirm

Recent reports of veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri's death have been circulating widely. It was also reported that Abhishek Bachchan travelled to Bhopal following this tragic news. However, sources close to the family have confirmed that this news is false and urged the public to not believe in 'misleading or unverified information'.

Sources have confirmed that the family has not experienced any loss and has requested fans for their support, urging them to rely only on credible news sources. They added that the emotional toll that trying times have on a family is difficult anyway, and they should not have to deal with false reports.

Earlier, it was reported that Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri, 94, had been under medical supervision for several days owing to her health issues. Following the rumours of her death, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and other family members were said to be rushing to Bhopal in a chartered plane. All these reports have been deemed untrue by the sources.

Jaya Bachchan, previously Jaya Bhaduri, was born in a Bengali family to journalist Tarun Kumar Bhaduri and Indira Bhaduri. She studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, and made her acting debut in the 1963 film, Mahanagar, directed by the legendary Satyajit Ray.