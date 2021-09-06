Newlywed Rhea Kapoor Checked Into Maldives With This Pool Post

Rhea Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy rheakapoor)

Hello there, Rhea Kapoor! The newlywed stylist shared a picture-perfect moment on her Instagram profile on Monday. The film producer checked into the island nation of Maldives, presumably for her honeymoon. Rhea posted a picture of herself chilling in a swimming pool and she added an ROFL caption with it. "Left the kids at Nani's house," she captioned her post, referring to her and husband Karan Boolani's pet dogs. The post got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Film producer Rhea Kapoor married longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani last month in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at her father Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu and was attended by family members and a few close friends.

Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and jewelry designer Sunita Kapoor. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are Rhea's siblings. Apart from being a film producer, she is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. He has been photographed with the Kapoors on several occasions, including fam-jams and family functions.