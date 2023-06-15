Newlywed Ashish Vidyarthi In A Holiday Pic With Wife Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi with Rupali Barua. (courtesy: ashishvidyarthi1)

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who married Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua last month, posted a new picture of himself with wife Rupali on his Instagram profile on Thursday. In the picture, the newlywed couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts. The caption on the post read, "Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes.. Aishukran Bandhu... Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture." The comments on the post were all things nice. "All the best. Made for each other," read a comment. "Beautiful capture, happy couple, beautiful smiles..." added another. Another one added, "Happy pic. God bless and all the happiness to both of you." Another one added, "Cutest." A few fans asked in the comments section if the picture happens to be from Singapore.

See the picture here:

A few weeks ago, Ashish Vidyarthi shared an Instagram entry, in which he talked about his marriage. "I met Rupali Barua. We started chatting, then met a year back. We felt something interesting about each other and thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives," he said in a section of the video.

Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi. In a career spanning decades, Ashish Vidyarthi has been a part of films across languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi, and Bengali.

Ashish Vidyarthi's film credits include 1942: A Love Story, Baazi, Jeet, Mrityudaata, Arjun Pandit, Major Saab, Soldier, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jaanwar, Vaastav: The Reality, Joru Ka Ghulam, Refugee, Jodi No.1 and Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta to name a few.