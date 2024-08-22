New To Parenthood? Kareena Kapoor Has A Few Tips For You

Kareena Kapoor needs no introduction. In addition to being a Bollywood star, the actress is also a devoted mother to her kids Taimur and Jeh. She often shares wholesome pictures with her children on social media, but, on Thursday, Bebo came up with some advice for the parents. Kareena re-shared an image on her Instagram Stories that talked about the role of a parent. The post, originally by Never Empty Nest by Melissa Neeb, said that parents should be there to encourage their kids but should not impose their dreams on them. It read, "Your job is not to make your children become who you want them to become. The things that set them on fire is not for you to choose. Let them feed what they love and watch them burn to the horizon. They ARE the fire. And you, mama, get to dance in the light." See the post here:

Kareena Kapoor previously talked about her parenting style and how she manages her career and family life simultaneously. As per Indian Express, she said at an event, "I feel that boys who see not just their father, but also their mothers work, have some sort of respect for the fact that I can also be busy. Today they had a holiday and wanted me to be home but I told them I have to go to work. Taimur was like, 'You are always going to Delhi and Dubai for work, I want to be with you.' I told him that work is important too and I promise to come back and give him more time so that he doesn't feel neglected in any way."

Kareena Kapoor added that children learn from their parents which is why she and Saif Ali Khan always try to talk with love to each other. She said, "They pick up habits from how parents talk to each other. Saif always tells me that we talk to each other with love and therefore our children will talk to each other and others with love. He is very particular about the fact that they are watching and learning from observation. That's also how I try to inculcate respect in both my boys."

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their sons, Taimur and Jeh, in 2016 and 2021, respectively. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew.

Kareena Kapoor's next film is Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the kitty.