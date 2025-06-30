OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 30-July 6): Metro...In Dino, Heads Of State And More

It's Monday again. We're back with a new list of upcoming releases for the week. From action-filled Heads of State to gripping drama based on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination and even love-filled narratives, the curated list of binge worthy content will simply help you find the perfect match for your mood. So, without much ado, take a look at the amazing releases gracing your screen from June 30 to July 6:

Heads of State (July 2) - Prime Video

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film follows two world leaders - the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and the US President (John Cena), who set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy. After becoming targets of a ruthless foreign enemy, they ally with Noel, an MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra), and embark on a mission to save the world.

The Old Guard 2 (July 2) - Netflix

Charlize Theron is set to return with the exhilarating sequel to the 2020 American superhero film. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, The Old Guard 2 narrates the story of immortal warriors against a powerful enemy who is complicating their mission to safeguard humanity.

The Sandman Season 2 (July 3) - Netflix

The Netflix original series, based on the 1989–1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman, is ending with season 2. It features Tom Sturridge in the titular character, alongside Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.

Bitch x Rich 2 (July 3) - Rakuten Viki

The psychological warfare between high school students Lee Eun Saem and Yeri continues in the second instalment of the Kdrama. The new season will delve deeper into the complexities of its characters' lives, relationships and the consequences of their choices.

Metro...In Dino (July 4) - Theatres

The Anurag Basu directorial follows parallel stories of bittersweet relationships in four metro cities. Starring an ensemble cast of Neena Gupta-Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh-Ali Fazal and Konkona Sen Sharma-Pankaj Tripathi, the musical romantic drama explores various aspects, hues and moods of love.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 4) - Theatres

The much-anticipated film is the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The movie features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in key roles. The plot reveals what happens when the remaining populations of dinosaurs and other de-extinct prehistoric animals infiltrate Ile Saint-Hubert, a forbidden island in the Atlantic Ocean.

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti (July 4) - Theatres

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the action thriller is based on a fictionalised tale of the 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple. The film features Akshaye Khanna as NSG officer Major Hanut Singh. Haunted by a past mission that cost his best friend's life, he defies orders to rescue hostages during a deadly terrorist siege at a temple in Gujarat.

Kaalidhar Laapata (July 4) - Netflix

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, the slice-of-life drama showcases a beautiful friendship between an elderly man who flees upon learning his family plans to abandon him and Ballu, an orphaned eight-year-old boy. Directed by Madhumita, the film will take viewers on a series of lively events to awaken Abhishek's spirit, making it best suited for watching with your family.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (July 4) - Sony LIV

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series gives a blow-by-blow account of the deadliest assassination in Indian history. Based on the 90-day investigation which revealed LTTE involvement in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, the show explores the complexities of the investigation, highlighting the espionage, intelligence failures and shifting loyalties.

Law and the City (July 5) - Rakuten Viki

Lee Jong Suk and Mun Ka Young's upcoming series revolves around the intersection of law and urban life, exploring themes of justice, morality, and social issues in a city setting. The drama follows characters, who despite being part of multiple firms, share a common ground to open and discuss various incidents related to their personal and professional lives.