New Releases This Week (February 3-February 9): <i>Anuja, The Mehta Boys, Loveyapa</i> And More

Brace yourselves cinephiles as February is going to be packed with entertainment. With the arrival of the new month comes a fresh set of surprises.

If you have not guessed already, we are talking about this week's much-anticipated movie and web show releases.

From comedy to romance and drama to suspense, the list promises something for everyone. Confused about what to watch? We have got you covered. Just take a look below:

1. Anuja - Netflix (February 5)

This Oscar-nominated short film, co-produced by Priyanka Chopra explores the complexities of identity, cultural conflict and the pursuit of dreams. The powerful narrative is laced with themes of empowerment, family expectations and personal growth.

2. Mrs - Zee (February 7)

What happens when you are trapped in a never-ending cycle of being a devoted wife and daughter-in-law, whose life revolves around attending to your loved ones at the cost of your individuality? This drama, led by Sanya Malhotra, explores the concept in detail.

3. The Mehta Boys - Prime Video (February 7)

A complex and strained father-son relationship forms the crux of this family drama. The project marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani, who also plays the role of a father in the film. Avinash Tiwari portrays his son.

4. Loveyapa - Theatres (February 7)

This coming-of-age romance features Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. This fresh take on Gen-Z relationships captures the essence of modern-day romance. We cannot wait.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar - Netflix (February 6)

Talk about extremes: Wellness guru Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) and her friend Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) make shocking claims about curing deadly ailments on social media. One of them even goes to the length of faking cancer. Excited much?

6. Bada Naam Karenge - SonyLIV (February 7)

Hop on board with Rishabh and Surbhi as they chase their dreams while staying rooted in timeless family traditions. This Gen Z power couple mixes modern vibes with old-school values in the coolest way possible.

7. Thandel - Theatres (February 7)

Do not call yourself a Naga Chaitanya fan, if you are not excited about the release of this Telugu film. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

8. Badass Ravi Kumar - Theatres (February 7)

This movie is a spin-off of the 2014 hit The Xpose, with Himesh Reshammiya back in action as Ravi Kumar. Joining the party is a star-studded cast including Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever.

9. Newtopia - Prime Video (February 7)

K-drama fans, your next binge is here. Get ready for Newtopia, headlined by Jisoo and Park Jung Min in the lead roles. Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun, with a script co-written by Han Jin Won, this one's going to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

10. Sanghavi & Sons - Theatres (February 6)

Gujjus, please pay attention. Directed by Chandresh K Bhatt, this Gujarati film promises some epic family moments. With a stellar cast including Manoj Joshi, Hiten Tejwani, Komal Thacker, Gaurav Paswala and Dharmesh Vyas, it is sure to keep you hooked.