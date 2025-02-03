Rozlyn Khan Reveals Getting Death And Rape Threats: "Might Be Someone From Hina Khan's Family Or Friends"

Actress and stage four cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan recently revealed that she has been receiving threats after she made serious allegations against Hina Khan, who is battling Stage 3 breast cancer. She accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress of bribing her doctor, Dr Mandar Nadkarni, to keep the details of her cancer treatment under wraps.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actress said, "It's extremely sad that in an attempt to extract the truth in public for the interest of the public, I am being subjected to innumerable threat calls which are tormenting by nature. I am receiving calls where people are literally threatening me for my life if I don't stop raising my voice. From calling me dirty names to people giving me rape threats and things like they will throw acid on me to spoil everything, I have heard everything. This is unbearable for me. I don't know who these people are and why they are so bothered just because I am raising my voice to find out the truth."

She continued, "I have a feeling that it might be someone from her family or friends. But these calls are certainly taking a toll on my mental health. Being a cancer survivor myself, the least I can ask is validation where I find discrepancies in someone else's treatment because logically, practically and medically, a lot of things Hina has done after her treatment is just not possible."

"Is seeking the truth for the sake of so many cancer patients all over the globe a crime? However, what I can say is that I will not bow down to the pressure of these threat calls. They can continue to threaten me but I will stand to my point. Hina has to answer. Being a public figure, she's answerable for spreading misinformation. That's all that I know," she concluded.

In an earlier interview with NDTV, Rozlyn Khan stated that Dr Nadkarni's refusal to publicly address the matter could be due to this alleged "bribe", which, according to her, is misleading cancer patients around the world.

Rozlyn shared her thoughts, saying, "It's surprising to see Dr Mandar Nadkarni, who also treated me during my treatment, not coming out openly and clearly on this matter. As a doctor, he has a moral and social responsibility to be transparent so that cancer patients everywhere are not misguided. I don't know why he's staying silent. It's possible that Hina Khan has actually bribed him to remain quiet. It's painful, especially as a cancer survivor myself."

She added, "There's something fishy about why the oncologist is keeping quiet on such a big issue. It raises questions about his profession as well, doesn't it? According to Hina Khan's own statement, the surgery was supposed to take 7 to 8 hours, but it lasted 15 hours, which is raising concerns among other cancer patients and oncologists. Why is Hina not clearing this up? Why is the doctor keeping quiet? Why is Hina avoiding the media regarding the details of her surgery, and why are the hospital staff refusing to speak on the matter?"

"If Hina Khan doesn't want to clear the air, it is Dr Mandar's responsibility to come forward and speak the truth. Does he not have any moral and social responsibility?" she questioned.

Rozlyn also revealed that she personally reached out to Dr Mandar Nadkarni for clarification. "I messaged Dr Mandar the day before yesterday, asking how much time he takes for a mastectomy with LD flap, but he didn't reply. He has always been quick to reply to me during my own treatment over the past two years, but I doubt why he avoided this message now," she stated.

She concluded, "Hina ke muh se ek jhoot nikla hai, uss ek jhoot ko chhupane ke liye na jaane kaun kaun jhoot bolega ya phir kaun kaun gayab ho jayega (A lie has come out of Hina's mouth, and to cover up that one lie, who knows how many more lies will be told or who will disappear)."

Rozlyn, a Stage 4 cancer survivor, also questioned the authenticity of Hina Khan's cancer journey, pointing out inconsistencies in the actress's account. She challenged Hina to come forward and speak openly about her treatment.

Rozlyn Khan had previously slammed Hina Khan for allegedly using her cancer treatment for publicity purposes. Hina reportedly claimed that her surgery lasted 15 hours, but Rozlyn, who has experience with such procedures, revealed that a single mastectomy typically takes 2 to 3 hours, while a double mastectomy should last 5 to 6 hours.

Rozlyn also accused Hina of using her wealth and media influence to ensure her cancer journey is heavily publicised.