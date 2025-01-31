Exclusive: Rozlyn Khan Accuses Hina Khan Of Bribing Her Doctor To Keep Her Cancer Details Under Wraps

Actress Rozlyn Khan has made serious allegations against Hina Khan, who is battling Stage 3 breast cancer. She accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress of bribing her doctor, Dr Mandar Nadkarni, to keep the details of her cancer treatment under wraps.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rozlyn Khan stated that Dr Nadkarni's refusal to publicly address the matter could be due to this alleged "bribe", which, according to her, is misleading cancer patients around the world.

Rozlyn shared her thoughts, saying, "It's surprising to see Dr Mandar Nadkarni, who also treated me during my treatment, not coming out openly and clearly on this matter. As a doctor, he has a moral and social responsibility to be transparent so that cancer patients everywhere are not misguided. I don't know why he's staying silent. It's possible that Hina Khan has actually bribed him to remain quiet. It's painful, especially as a cancer survivor myself."

She added, "There's something fishy about why the oncologist is keeping quiet on such a big issue. It raises questions about his profession as well, doesn't it? According to Hina Khan's own statement, the surgery was supposed to take 7 to 8 hours, but it lasted 15 hours, which is raising concerns among other cancer patients and oncologists. Why is Hina not clearing this up? Why is the doctor keeping quiet? Why is Hina avoiding the media regarding the details of her surgery, and why are the hospital staff refusing to speak on the matter?"

"If Hina Khan doesn't want to clear the air, it is Dr Mandar's responsibility to come forward and speak the truth. Does he not have any moral and social responsibility?" she questioned.

Rozlyn also revealed that she personally reached out to Dr Mandar Nadkarni for clarification. "I messaged Dr Mandar the day before yesterday, asking how much time he takes for a mastectomy with LD flap, but he didn't reply. He has always been quick to reply to me during my own treatment over the past two years, but I doubt why he avoided this message now," she stated.

She concluded, "Hina ke muh se ek jhoot nikla hai, uss ek jhoot ko chhupane ke liye na jaane kaun kaun jhoot bolega ya phir kaun kaun gayab ho jayega (A lie has come out of Hina's mouth, and to cover up that one lie, who knows how many more lies will be told or who will disappear)."

Rozlyn, a Stage 4 cancer survivor, also questioned the authenticity of Hina Khan's cancer journey, pointing out inconsistencies in the actress's account. She challenged Hina to come forward and speak openly about her treatment.

Rozlyn Khan had previously slammed Hina Khan for allegedly using her cancer treatment for publicity purposes. Hina reportedly claimed that her surgery lasted 15 hours, but Rozlyn, who has experience with such procedures, revealed that a single mastectomy typically takes 2 to 3 hours, while a double mastectomy should last 5 to 6 hours.

Rozlyn also accused Hina of using her wealth and media influence to ensure her cancer journey is heavily publicised.

NDTV has reached out to Hina Khan for a comment.