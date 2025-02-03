Mamta Kulkarni On Her Semi-Nude Photoshoot: "I Was In Class 9, Knew Nothing About Sex Or Nudity"

Former actor Mamta Kulkarni, who recently renounced worldly life and took sanyas at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 by joining the Kinnar Akhara, recently addressed her controversial semi-nude photoshoot in the 90s and spoke about doing the iconic item song Koi Jaye To Le Aaye from Ghatak.

During her appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, Mamta revealed that she had appeared on the cover of Stardust magazine without considering it obscene.

She explained, "I was then studying in ninth standard. I was shown a picture of Demi Moore by the Stardust people, which I did not find to be obscene. I also gave this statement at the time, 'I am still a virgin' and people couldn't digest that because according to them, people do anything to enter Bollywood. People might do that and they might enter Bollywood for money but that wasn't the case with me. My father was a transport commissioner for 35 years. Since I did not know anything about sex, I didn't know what was nudity about. If you are not sexually conscious, you won't relate nudity to obscenity."

Mamta was also asked about the bold lyrics in some of the songs she performed, to which she responded, "As Madhuri Dixit or anyone else, as dancers, we don't hear the lyrics or lines. Our sole focus is on our dance steps. I didn't pay attention to lyrics."

She also shared why she agreed to be a part of the famous item song Koi Jaye To Le Aaye from Ghatak, starring Sunny Deol. Mamta explained that she had just returned from a world tour with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan before shooting the song.

She added, "The director Raj Kumar Santoshi requested me to do it. The movie was lying canned for seven years because of its heroine Meenakshi Seshadri, who got married and the film wasn't getting buyers. I went through my dance number as if I was doing a stage show, which I was good at."

While Mamta Kulkarni's association with the Kinnar Akhara made headlines, the organisation recently removed her from her position as Mahamandaleshwar just days after her appointment. Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of the Kinnar Akhada, explained that the decision was made due to growing tensions within the religious organisation.