From Stardom To <i>Sanyas</i>: All You Need To Know About Mamta Kulkarni's Journey

Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on a spiritual journey. The actress has renounced the glitz and glamour and assumed a new identity of 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri.

Mamta Kulkarni has been honoured with the title of Mahamandaleshwar. She even performed her own Pind Daan, a symbolic ritual signifying the renunciation of worldly ties.

For the unversed, the Kinnar Akhara is a spiritual order established by eunuchs and functions under the Juna Akhara, one of the largest and most prominent Akharas in Hinduism.

As Mamta Kulkarni made a significant move in her life, let us delve into her journey – exploring her personal life, debut project, top 5 films, her final movie and the reasons behind her decision to step away from acting.

Personal life

Born in 1972, Mamta Kulkarni never got married. Over the years, there were rumours linking her to Vicky Goswami. Several reports also claimed that the two were married.

In a candid conversation with India Times last year, Mamta Kulkarni dismissed these speculations, labelling them as “completely untrue.”

Mamta Kulkarni said, “People should be more mindful about speaking negatively about someone they know little to nothing about. For instance, rumors in the tabloids about Mamta Kulkarni being married to Vicky Goswami are completely untrue - I'm not married to anyone because I've never had the time for that.”

She added, “I sincerely request people to stop using titles like 'husband' or 'wife' in connection with me. I don't know what else to say about these baseless rumors. Some suggest I should pursue legal action or send notices, but I have no intention of doing that.”

Debut project

Mamta Kulkarni made her debut in 1991 with the Tamil film Nanbargal. In the Shoba Chandrasekhar directorial, Mamta was paired opposite Neeraj. Interestingly, Nanbargal was later remade in Hindi as Mera Dil Tere Liye, which served as Mamta Kulkarni's entry into Bollywood.

Top 5 movies

1. Tirangaa

Mamta Kulkarni was part of the iconic patriotic film Tirangaa, directed by Mehul Kumar. The movie featured Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar in lead roles, with Mamta Kulkarni playing a supporting role as Varun's love interest (played by Harish Kumar).

2. Karan Arjun

Do not call yourself a Bollywood fan, if you can not recall Rakhee Gulzar saying, “Mere Karan Arjun ayenge.” In the film headlined by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Mamta Kulkarni played the role of Bindiya, Arjun's (played by Shah Rukh Khan) love interest.

3. Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum

This was Mamta Kulkarni's last Hindi film. Charuhas Shidore, Anjan Srivastav and Vijayendra Ghatge were also seen in the Roop Dutta Naik directorial.

4. Aashiq Awara

This romantic drama marked Mamta Kulkarni's breakthrough in Bollywood. The Umesh Mehra film also featured Saif Ali Khan .

5. Baazi

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this film featured Aamir Khan in the lead role. Mamta Kulkarni played Rajeshwari, the love interest of Aamir's character. Their on-point chemistry made this movie a must-watch.

Last film

After over a decade of delivering hit projects, Mamta Kulkarni bid farewell to acting in 2003. Her final appearance was in the Bengali film Shesh Bongsodhar. Directed by Abhijit Sen, the film also featured Victor Banerjee, Ronit Roy, Anuradha Roy, Chinmoy Roy and Rituparna Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Why did Mamta Kulkarni leave acting?

Mamta Kulkarni, in a conversation with IANS, opened up about her decision.

"The reason for me leaving India was spirituality. In 1996, I got inclined towards spirituality and during that time I met Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj. After his arrival, my interest in spirituality increased following which my penance started. However, I believe that Bollywood gave me a name and also fame. After this, I quit Bollywood too,” Mamta Kulkarni said.

“From the year 2000 to 2012, I kept doing penance. I was in Dubai for many years, where I lived in a two-bedroom flat and remained celibate for 12 years," Mamta Kulkarni added.