OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 28-May 4): <i>Raid 2, Retro</i> And More

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Entertainment enthusiasts can look forward to new releases this week. Diverse films and shows include action, drama, romance, and comedy. Major theatrical releases feature stars like Ajay Devgn and Suriya.

This week is shaping up to be a treat for entertainment enthusiasts. Whether you're in the mood for action, drama, romance, or comedy, a mix of films and shows are set to hit theatres and OTT platforms. The new releases promise to captivate audiences with their engaging narratives, impressive performances, and high production values. So, mark your calendars and get ready to update your watchlist with these movies and shows:

1. Raid 2 (May 1) - Theatres

Sequel to 2018 release Raid, the Rajkumar Gupta directorial sees the return of Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. He tracks another white-collar criminal, played by Ritiesh Deshmukh. The cast of the film also includes Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.

2. Thunderbolts (May 1) - Theatres

Marvel's upcoming theatrical venture features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour in lead roles. The plot revolves around a group of antiheroes, who are caught in a deadly trap and forced to work together on a dangerous mission.

3. The Bhootnii (May 1) - Theatres

The horror comedy is set in St. Vincent College, where a spirit awakens on Valentine's Day and haunts those who mock her. The college calls in 'Ghostbuster' Baba, but the entity proves to be a mysterious and formidable force beyond his expertise. The film's cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in key roles.

4. HIT: The Third Case (May 1) - Theatres

The crime thriller follows Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, the SP of Police. He is transferred from Visakhapatnam to Jammu and Kashmir to solve a case involving a group of serial killers. The film is the third instalment in the HIT franchise after HIT: The First Case (2020) and HIT: The Second Case (2022).

5. Retro (May 1) - Theatres

The film, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, focuses on Parivel Kannan's quest to try to reclaim his lost love Rukmini, and the challenges he faces on the way.

6. Pump Up the Healthy Love (April 30) - Viki

The romantic comedy K-drama follows the story of Do Hyun Joong, a driven gym owner, and Lee Mi Ran, a novice gym-goer, as they find love and transformation through fitness, helping Mi Ran overcome life's challenges.

7. Costao (May 1) - Zee5

Set in the 1990s Goa, the biographical drama follows the daring customs officer Mr. Costao Fernandes as he takes on a perilous solo mission to take down the state's powerful smuggling syndicate. The cast features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G and Gagan Dev Riar in key roles.

8. Another Simple Favour (May 1) - Prime Video

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) reunites with her friend Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) at her extravagant wedding on the island of Capri, Italy, only to have it interrupted by murder and betrayal. The film follows their complicated friendship as they navigate twists and turns, with Emily's husband-to-be being part of a mafia empire, adding to the chaos.

9. The Four Seasons (May 1) - Netflix

The series revolves around a group of six old friends, who head out for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The series boasts an ensemble cast including Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Erika Henningsen amongst others.

10. Kull - The Legacy Of The Raisingghs (May 2) - Jio Hotstar

The ruthless Raisinggh siblings engage in a fierce power struggle, each determined to claim the throne after their tyrannical father's demise, tearing the royal family apart in the process. The cast features Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles.