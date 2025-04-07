OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Apr 7 - Apr 13): <i>Black Mirror</i> Season 7 And More

Cinephiles, are you ready for another fresh batch of films and television shows releasing this week? A wide range of exciting titles awaits you from April 7 to 13, 2025.

The upcoming releases promise a plethora of entertainment. Take a look

1. Good Bad Ugly (April 10) - Theatres

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film features Ajith in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff, and Priya Prakash. It is a Tamil remake of the Korean film The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil.

2. Bazooka (April 10) - Theatres

The action-packed cat-and-mouse thriller, featuring Mammootty, revolves around a cop and a businessman who team up on a mission to capture a psychopath.

3. Jaat (April 10) - Theatres

After the humongous success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will now be seen in Jaat. The action drama boasts an extensive cast, including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Vineet Kumar Singh.

4. New Recruit 3 (April 7) - ENA

The black comedy-drama follows the lives of young men in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets and absurdities of South Korea's military. The new season features the return of original cast members, along with some new additions.

5. Black Mirror Season 7 (April 10) - Netflix

The new season explores themes of technology, society and human nature. The six-episode project promises a blend of sci-fi, horror and drama.

6. Chhorii 2 (April 10) - Prime Video

The film is a sequel to the 2021 release Chhorii. It follows Sakshi, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha, as she fights to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from the sinister plans of an evil cult.

7. Chhaava (April 11) - Netflix

After a successful theatrical run, Chhaava is now set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. The film is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The cast features Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.

8. Hacks Season 4 (April 11) - JioHotstar

Deborah and Ava's complicated relationship takes centre stage in the new season of Hacks. Tensions rise as the duo work together and navigate their new late-night show in Los Angeles.

9. Resident Playbook (April 12) - TVN

The K-drama is a spin-off of the 2020 series Hospital Playlist. It portrays the lives and friendships of university hospital doctors and highlights the challenges they face in the medical field.

10. Doctor Who Season 2 (April 12) - JioHotstar

The new season sees Ncuti Gatwa reprising his role as the Fifteenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord who travels through time and space. Millie Gibson returns as the Doctor's companion, Ruby Sunday, alongside Varada Sethu, who joins the cast as a new companion Belinda Chandra.