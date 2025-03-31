<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Film Outperforms <i>Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan</i> But Lags Behind <i>Tiger Zinda Hai</i>

After much anticipation, Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, finally hit theatres on Sunday, March 30, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid.

However, the film's opening day collection stood at Rs 26 crore, falling short of expectations set by trade analysts, the makers and audiences alike.

As per Sacnilk, Sikandar registered a mere 23.47 percent occupancy for its primary Hindi version on Sunday -a surprisingly low figure given the massive pre-release buzz surrounding the film.

Despite being marketed as Salman's grand Eid treat for fans, the film underperformed compared to other recent releases. It failed to surpass the opening day collection of Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, which raked in Rs 31 crore.

Additionally, it lagged behind Salman's previous blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, which had earned Rs 33 crore on its first day. However, Sikandar did manage to outperform the superstar's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had opened at Rs 15 crore.

ICYDK, just hours before its official release, the movie was leaked online.

Reports suggest that an HD print surfaced on various websites, sparking concerns among the makers.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta strongly condemned the leak, calling it a producer's worst nightmare. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "It's the worst nightmare for any producer. A film is being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that's what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar', slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night, but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear!"

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar is an action-thriller featuring an ensemble cast, including Anjini Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.