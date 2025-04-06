Nushrratt Bharuccha On <i>Chhorii 2</i>: "Four-Year Gap Was Very Helpful"

As the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 horror film 'Chhorii' is all set to release on April 11, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who returns in the lead role, and director Vishal Furia recently shared their thoughts about the film and what audiences can expect.

Bharuccha, while speaking to ANI, opened up about the time between the two films and how the four-year gap allowed her to grow and take a break.

Talking about how important it was to take a step back, the actress said, "The four-year gap was very helpful. If this had come back-to-back, I don't know what I would've done. The break allowed me to do more light-hearted films... it helped me detach from the film, and sometimes detaching has its positive side."

Sharing how good it feels to be appreciated by the audience, Bharuccha added, "It feels good when you give a performance and want to make a positive impact on the audience. You feel like giving yourself a pat on the back, like we did something meaningful."

When asked if there will be a Chhorii Universe, director Vishal Furia said, "I don't know about a universe, but I hope the story moves forward from here. We haven't written anything yet, but we do have a few ideas. If people like Chhorii 2, then I believe we'll get another chance to explore more in the third part. With that hope, we present this film."

The trailer for 'Chhorii 2' was released earlier this week. It begins with a dark and emotional tale told by Nushrratt's character to her daughter, where a king, angry at the birth of a girl, orders a daasi to kill the child.

Directed by Vishal Furia, who also directed the first part, Chhorii 2 also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

The film is set to premiere worldwide on April 11, 2025, under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Productions.

