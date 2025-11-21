New Releases This Week: <i>120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4, The Family Man Season 3</i> And More

The weekend is almost here. Do you know what it means? A fresh lineup of film and OTT releases is ready to take you on an exciting rollercoaster ride. From thrillers to action-entertainers and comedy to reality television, there's something for everyone on the list. While Manoj Bajpayee fans can binge-watch the latest season of The Family Man, movie buffs can enjoy Farhan Akhtar's stint in 120 Bahadur.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the movies and shows hitting the OTT space and theatres this weekend.

120 Bahadur (November 21) - Theatres

The film, directed by Razneesh Ghai, is based on the real-life Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers fought valiantly against the Chinese forces. Farhan Akhtar steps into the shoes of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led the war. He was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.

Mastiii 4 (November 21) - Theatres

The fourth part of the popular Masti franchise brings back Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani in another fun-filled ride. Joining them are Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Singh Malkani and Natalia Janoszek. The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, promises endless laughter, corny jokes and loads of chaos.

Wicked: For Good (November 21) - Theatres

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reprise their roles as Glinda and Elphaba in the much-anticipated sequel. This Broadway musical comes to life on the big screen with mesmerising visuals and soulful music in an adaptation that promises magic, drama and friendship. The second film offers fresh origin stories for Dorothy's travel companions in Oz, including the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Man.

Sisu: Road to Revenge (November 21) - Theatres

The movie, headlined by Jorma Tommila and Stephen Lang, is likely to impress action lovers with its raw and gritty storyline. At its heart, Sisu is Aatami Korpi, who finds himself in a violent cross-country chase after dismantling the house where his family was murdered. Expect relentless combat sequences and a revenge plot that is likely to keep you hooked.

The Family Man Season 3 (November 21) - Prime Video

After two gritty seasons, Manoj Bajpayee is set to return as undercover agent Srikant Tiwari in this Raj & DK creation. This time, the stakes are higher than ever, with Srikant's equation with his wife, Suchi (Priyamani), being the highlight of the season. Nimrat Kaur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava are also a part of the third segment.

Dining With The Kapoors (November 21) - Netflix

This show, shot in a fun documentary style, will have the members of the Kapoor family gathered under one roof. The occasion? An annual lunch, celebrating the 100th birthday of legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor. The Netflix offering will offer a BTS glimpse into Bollywood's first family's intimate meal, where candid conversations and nostalgic stories flow as effortlessly as the food.

Homebound (November 21) - Netflix

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's applaud-worthy performance in Homebound touched a million hearts. The drama film has also been chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026. It centres around two childhood friends from a small town in North India, who dream of becoming police officers to earn respect in society and escape poverty as well as social discrimination. But their journey is marked by several challenges.

The Bengal Files (November 21) - Netflix

The film explores one of the hidden chapters of Indian history, where CBI officer Shiva Pandit (Portrayed by Darshan Kumar), investigates a missing case of a journalist. With his suspicion being on an MLA, Shiva soon learns the truth about the pre-partition years, the Direct Action Day, and the Noakhali Killings. Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Richard Keep are also a part of the movie.

The Death of Bunny Munro (November 21) - JioHotstar

This black-comedy series, featuring Matt Smith and Rafael Mathe, is based on Nick Cave's same-titled novel. It tells the tale of a hypersexual salesman, selling door-to-door beauty essentials. Upon the untimely death of his wife, he decides to set forth on a road trip across Southern England with his nine-year-old son, kicking off an unforgettable journey.

Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder (November 20) - Discovery +

The docu series delves into one of India's most haunting crime sagas, the Nithari killings, where skeletal remains of children and women were found behind a bungalow in Noida. It unpacks the shocking investigation and trials of Surinder Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher, including the controversial acquittals that followed. The series is laced with personal interviews and archival evidence.