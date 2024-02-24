New Pics From Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's 'Fairytale' Wedding In Goa

Inside Rakul and Jackky's wedding. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and film producer Jackky Bhagnani's big fat wedding took place in Goa earlier this week. The couple, who returned to Mumbai on Friday, shared some more photos from their big day and stunning can't even begin to describe them. Rakul Preet shared a note for the official wedding couturier and ace designer Tarun Tahiliani on Saturday and she wrote, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and thank you Tarun Tahiliani for making that a reality... you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits... Love and only love for you and your team. Special mention to Mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families."

Check out the pictures here:

Jackky Bhagnani too shared the pictures on Instagram and he wrote, "With deep gratitude, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the incredible Tarun Tahiliani and his entire team for turning our dreams into reality on our special day. Tarun went above and beyond, not only designing my outfit but also creating stunning ensembles for my family, making each of us feel extraordinary. His dedication and attention to detail made our wedding day truly magical, as every stitch captured exactly what we had imagined. Tarun's contribution was pivotal in bringing my dream wedding to life, and for that, we are profoundly grateful."

After landing in Mumbai on Friday, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani distributed sweets to the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Tarun Tahiliani shared this BTS video from Rakul Preet Singh's wedding.

The couple's big fat wedding festivities took place in Goa in the presence of family members and friends from the film industry. On Friday, they shared their official wedding video on Instagram, which had glimpses of the pheras at sunset to the Anand Karaj ceremony, the haldi, mehendi, sangeet and Rakul Preet's bridal entry. The video was captioned, "It's not you or me , it's us #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their Goa wedding on Instagram, on Wednesday night. They captioned the post, "Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in 2021 with an Instagram post.