New Pics From Iulia Vantur's Birthday Party, Hosted By Salman Khan

New day, new photos from Iulia Vantur's birthday party. Superstar Salman Khan features in new pictures from the party shared by singers Himesh Reshammiya and Mika Singh. Himesh Reshammiya shared a video from the party on his Instagram profile and he captioned it, "Historic memorable lovely evening with bhai and family and friends and birthday girl Iulia Vantur, lots of love and good wishes always cheers." Meanwhile, Mika Singh, posting photos from the party, wrote in his post, "What a wonderful and cozy get-together at Salman Khan's place to celebrate Iulia Vantur's birthday! Happy birthday, dear Iulia! May God bless you with abundant happiness, success, and good health."

Check out Himmesh Reshammiya's post here:

Mika Singh added in his caption, "Salman Khan, thank you so much for the amazing time. This hug felt like true brotherhood. The hit machine Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid bhai." See Mika Singh's post here:

In terms of work, Salman Khan had two releases last year - He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan last year. Salman Khan also returned as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss. Salman Khan announced his next project on Eid this year and it is titled Sikandar. He will co-star with Rashmika Mandanna in the film which will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Iulia is frequently spotted at parties and events hosted by Salman Khan and his family. Iulia Vantur is a Romanian TV presenter and she made her debut in the Indian music industry with the song titled Every Night And Day with music composer Himesh Reshammiya.